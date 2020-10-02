Rascal Flatts Reflects on Choosing Songs for Greatest Hits Album: 'We Had a Good Start'

On Friday, Oct. 2, Rascal Flatts released Twenty Years of Rascal Flatts the Greatest Hits, which contains 20 of the group's biggest hits and some fan favorites, arranged in chronological order. "It was pretty unanimous with the label, what was going to be," Gary LeVox told PopCulture.com and other media. "We've been blessed enough to have 17 number ones, so we had a good start."

Putting the album together served as a sort of walk down memory lane for the group, and LeVox shared that "I'm Movin' On" is the song that personally moved him when reflecting on 20 years. The fourth and final single from the group's debut album, "I'm Movin' On" gave Rascal Flatts their first gold record. "[Radio personality] Gerry House played it for his wife because she wanted to hear it on the radio and it just became this huge thing," LeVox recalled. "So it took us three singles to sell a few records and to get our feet kind of on the ground and introducing us to the world."

"That just brings back a flood of emotions every time," he continued. "Looking at that song and just remembering where we were when we cut it. And then it became just this ... pastors were using it in church, alcoholics anonymous, they were using it in AA in the 12 step programs. The song just became bigger than us. So that's the one that I reflect on and just go, 'Wow, that's the power of music and we're just fortunate to be the ones to have cut it.'"

Jay DeMarcus named "Stand" as the song on the album that means the most to him. "I think that that really means a lot to us. It was a big, big tempo for us off of the Me and My Gang record. And we've heard so many amazing stories about how it's helped people get over so many obstacles in their own lives," he said. "So to have that one on this record and to reflect on what that song has meant to so many people is really special for me."

For Joe Don Rooney, it was "Life Is a Highway," which Rascal Flatts recorded for the 2006 animated film Cars in what was the first song they recorded with producer Dan Huff.

"That song to me is like, it screams what Rascal Flatts is all about all these years and touring and being with our fans and that songs and stuff," Rooney shared. "It literally is one of the songs that just exemplifies everything that we're about. Totally."

See the full track listing for Twenty Years of Rascal Flatts the Greatest Hits below and stream the album here.

1. I’m Movin’ On

2. These Days

3. Bless The Broken Road

4. Fast Cars And Freedom

5. What Hurts The Most

6. Life Is A Highway

7. My Wish

8. Stand

9. Take Me There

10. Here Comes Goodbye

11. Why Wait

12. I Won’t Let Go

13. Easy (featuring Natasha Bedingfield)

14. Banjo

15. Come Wake Me Up

16. Changed

17. Rewind

18. Riot

19. I Like The Sound Of That

20. Yours If You Want It