Rascal Flatts Invite Plenty of Guests on 2019 Summer Playlist Tour

Rascal Flatts is hitting the road on their 2019 Summer Playlist Tour, and bringing along plenty of special guests! The trio, made up of Gary LeVox, Joe Don Rooney and Jay DeMarcus, will be joined on select dates by Lee Brice, Morgan Evans, LOCASH, Jimmie Allen, Jordan Davis and Billy Currington.

“We’ve been so fortunate on our journey to be able to have the best of the best new and established artists join us out on tour,” LeVox said in a statement. “It’s been awesome to see those artists go on to such amazing successes. We’re excited this year to be able to have an awesome lineup of special guests, and we’re just ready to get back out on the road this summer. We can already feel that this tour is going to rock, come see it live!”

The news comes after the Flatts announced they were likely done making full-length albums, at least for the time being, and instead focusing on singles.

“We’re not doing any records now,” DeMarcus said. “We’re cutting songs as we find them and love them in an effort to pick singles from. And we have enjoyed that actually because there’s no pressure of being on an album cycle. We’ve done a bunch of records and have a lot of great songs on there. But this is kind of freeing in that you only cut when you find those gems that you love and it gives you some songs to keep on the shelf to get to later and to use as you see fit, and as the label sees fit.”

The Summer Playlist Tour will kick off on May 16 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Tickets will be available beginning on Feb. 15. See a list of dates below. More information can be found at RascalFlatts.com.

Summer Playlist Tour Dates:

May 16 | Cincinnati, OH

May 17 | St. Louis, MO

May 18 | Tinley Park, IL

May 23 | West Palm Beach, FL

May 24 | Tampa, FL

May 25 | Alpharetta, GA

June 9 | Holmdel, NJ

June 27 | Charlotte, NC

June 28 | Raleigh, NC

June 29 | Virginia Beach, VA

July 5 | Orange Beach, AL

July 6 | Nashville, TN

July 25 | Mountain View, CA

July 26 | Sacramento, CA

August 1 | Irvine, CA

August 2 | San Diego, CA

August 3 | Phoenix, AZ

August 22 | Boston, MA

August 23 | Philadelphia, PA

August 24 | Bristow, VA

August 29 | Sugar Land, TX

August 30 | Dallas, TX

August 31 | Rogers, AR

September 12 | Toronto, ON

September 13 | Darien Center, NY

September 14 | Indianapolis, IN

September 19 | Clarkston, MI

September 20 | Cleveland, OH

September 21 | Burgettstown, PA

Photo Credit: Getty images/Rick Diamond