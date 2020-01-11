Rascal Flatts’ Gary LeVox Asks Fans for Help in Determining Setlist for Farewell Tour

While country music fans are still mourning Rascal Flatts‘ recent announcement that they were embarking on their farewell Life is a Highway Tour later this year, there is some good news. Lead singer Gary LeVox is letting fans help the band choose which songs the trio, which also includes Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney, will perform for their final shows.

Fans were quick to chime in with their response, requesting everything from “Backwards” to “Red Camaro” to “Summer Nights.”

Rascal Flatts made the heartbreaking announcement earlier this week during a lengthy interview on CBS This Morning.

“We haven’t really had a break in 20 years,” LeVox explained. “We haven’t had time to reflect. Our fans have given us so much. We’ve achieved so many milestones in our career.”

“We’re really saying thank you,” continued Rooney. “Thank you for all these years and all these memories we’ve stockpiled. It’s our way of showing our appreciation and with a humble heart, just saying, ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

The goodbye –– at least for now –– is in part because of the massive success the trio has already achieved.

“You get to a certain part in your career where, we’ve been blessed to have so many hits, so many No. 1s, that you actually compete with yourself on radio,” LeVox acknowledged. “And it’s tough, year after year, to outdo the tour that you’ve done, previously the year before. It’s going to be nice to celebrate; we’re going to take 12 months to celebrate our rear-ends off with the people that have given us their everything.

“We have four generations of people that come as families to our shows,” he added. “So we’re just going to be able to do that, and spend time with them and all of our fans across the world.”

While Rascal Flatts fans are certainly disappointed by their goodbye, the guys promise that 2020 will be a happy year for them and their fans.

“We’re really looking forward to getting to spend this entire year loving on our fans, and thanking them for allowing us to have the most amazing career over the last 20 years,” DeMarcus said in a statement. “While it is of course bittersweet, it is so important to us to celebrate what our music has meant to their lives, as well as what the fans have meant to us. There is no sadness here, just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings. Rascal Flatts’ music will live on forever, because of our fans, and this year is all about them!”

Find dates at RascalFlatts.com.

