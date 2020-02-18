Rascal Flatts Announces Opening Acts, Adds Dates to Farewell Tour

We now know who will be joining Rascal Flatts on their farewell Life is a Highway Tour! The trio, made up of Gary LeVox, Joe Don Rooney and Jay DeMarcus, will be joined on the road by a rotating list of opening acts, including Chris Lane, Chase Rice, Avenue Beat, Caylee Hammack, King Calaway, Matt Stell and Rachel Wammack. In addition, Rascal Flatts has added several more dates to their final tour, including two shows with a personal connection for the threesome.

“What makes a road trip even more fun? Bringing friends along!” Rascal Flatts shared on social media, along with a list of artists joining them on tour. “We’ve also added new shows, including hometown stops in Columbus and Nashville!”

Rascal Flatts announced last month that they were disbanding after their tour, a decision that wasn’t easy for any of the band members to make.

“We haven’t really had a break in 20 years,” LeVox said on CBS This Morning when announcing their split. “We haven’t had time to reflect. Our fans have given us so much. We’ve achieved so many milestones in our career.”

“We’re really saying thank you,” Rooney added. “Thank you for all these years and all these memories we’ve stockpiled. It’s our way of showing our appreciation and with a humble heart, just saying, ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

With no plans to record more music, or tour, after the end of 2020, DeMarcus is still coming to terms with what their goodbye really means.

“It is bittersweet for sure,” DeMarcus told PopCulture.com. “And I would be lying if I said it wasn’t a decision that we reached without some considerable conversation and some sadness and some anxiety about it. But after 20 years, we figured it was a great time to celebrate everything we’ve been able to do and build together and to love back on our fans a little bit and tell them how much we love and appreciate them, and spend a year celebrating all that is and has been Rascal Flatts and the wonderful things we’ve been able to do, and take some time to enjoy the fruits of our labor.

“We all three have families and things that we want to do outside of the scope that Rascal Flatts is, and it just felt like the timing was right,” he added. “We haven’t signed any contract that says we’ll never make any more music together, so everybody still loves each other.”

