Randy Travis Sings for TV Taping

In 2013, Randy Travis suffered a stroke that nearly took his life. In the years since, the country singer has been re-learning skills, and cannot currently speak or walk without assistance.

While recording a segment for RFD-TV’s The Penny Gilley Show in Fort Worth, Texas, on Tuesday, Travis shared just how far he’s come in the past four years when he sang his 1987 hit “Forever and Ever, Amen,” Fox 4 reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You just don’t give up. God doesn’t read the medical reports,” explained Travis’ wife, Mary Travis.

“I think it was one of the Oak Ridge Boys who said ‘God’s not ready for you, and the devil don’t want you,” she joked. “We’re fortunate to still be here, and still fighting. We hope we can give other people hope.”

Last year, Travis gave a pair of small performances, singing “Amazing Grace” in October during his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame and singing the final “amen” during a performance of “Forever and Ever, Amen” at the 50th annual CMA Awards in November that also featured stars like Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley.

Photo Credit: YouTube / FOX 4 News – Dallas-Fort Worth