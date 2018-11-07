RaeLynn Reveals Husband Josh’s Must-Haves When It Comes to Home Decor

RaeLynn married husband Joshua Davis in February 2016, and the couple currently lives together in Nashville when Davis isn’t on military duty.

Speaking to PopCulture.com, RaeLynn shared that while her husband is pretty much happy with any way she chooses to decorate their home, there are a couple things he appreciates.

“He’s like any guy, as long as it’s clean and it smells good, he loves it,” she revealed.

RaeLynn recently worked with HomeGoods to decorate the music room in her home, and shared that Josh fully approves of the space’s new look.

“He definitely loves what HomeGoods and I picked out when it came to finding awesome things to put in the house,” she said. “He loves it. He says it feels so homey.”

As for RaeLynn, she explained that her personal decorating taste leans more towards a bohemian and western style.

“I love all kinds of different prints and colors,” she shared. “Also you really can’t go wrong with having too many different patterns and stuff. It’s hard for me to stick to one color scheme, or stick to one style, because that’s just not me. I thrive when I am very creative and in a house that’s very eclectic and where you always have something to look at.”

The 24-year-old has plenty to look at in her new music room, which now includes shadowboxes featuring her Dolly Parton records, a guitar from Blake Shelton, who coached her on The Voice, and a piano that once belonged to her grandmother.

The bohemian vibe of her home has also earned the “Tailgate” singer plenty of admirers, including Florida Georgia Line member Brian Kelley and his wife, Brittney, who started the boho-inspired clothing line, Tribe Kelley.

“I was showing pictures to them, of the house, and they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, it is so you!’” RaeLynn recalled. “And anybody who’s come over since seeing what Home Goods has done, and what we picked out, they were like, “Oh my gosh, your couch could not be any more you,” and I’m just like, “I know, it’s so phenomenal!”

RaeLynn is now working with Kelley and his bandmate, Tyler Hubbard, under the duo’s publishing company, Tree Vibez Music, and revealed that she’s picked up a few tips from the successful musicians.

“I think the biggest advice they’ve given me is stay true to myself, and to always follow my gut,” she said. “Really knowing that it’s okay to be vulnerable in your lyrics and your artistry and to always stick with what I feel is right. And I’ve done that, and that’s really helped me.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @raelynnofficial