Todd Chrisley Offers Cash Reward For Return of RaeLynn’s Missing Dog, Dolly

RaeLynn started 2018 on a sad note, but hopefully the story will have a happy ending. The “Lonely Call” singer shared on social media that she lost her beloved Chihuahua, Dolly, in the Pigeon Forge/Gatlinburg area of east Tennessee, after the dog got spooked by fireworks and took off.

PIGEON FORGE AND GATTLINBURG! I lost my baby Dolly tonight. I was performing at the island. Please take her in if you find her it’s freezing! Contact me if you have seen her. I am lost for words at the moment. pic.twitter.com/irpYcG2Q6H — RAELYNN (@RaeLynn) January 1, 2018

“PIGEON FORGEAND GATLINBURG! I lost my baby Dolly tonight,” RaeLynn shared. “Please take her in if you find her. It’s freezing! Contact me if you have seen her. I am lost for words at the moment.”

After later sharing an update that Dolly had been curled up in a blanket on someone’s porch, but took off again when she got scared, Todd Chrisley, star of Chrisley Knows Best, offered a large cash reward for the safe return of Dolly.

RaeLynn’s freshman Wild Horse album was released last year. The 23-year-old, who was a semi-finalist on the second season of The Voice in 2012, is part of the upcoming CMT Next Women of Country Tour, headlined by Sara Evans. The tour kicks off on Feb. 12. Details and dates are available on her website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/RaeLynnOfficial