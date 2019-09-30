Priscilla Presley Shares ‘Sad, Sad News’ About Her Graceland Horse, and Fans Light up Comments With Condolences

Priscilla Presley took to social media Saturday afternoon to share some “sad, sad news” with her fans alongside a photo capturing a tender moment that brought the actress and Graceland estate owner, great comfort. Over the weekend, Presley took to Instagram to post a snapshot of herself getting hugs from two of her dogs, Boz and Ridley, admitting her heart was broken over the loss of her horse, Max.

“After hearing the sad, sad news from Graceland this morning that Max, one of our horses, had just passed, both my dogs Boz and little Ridley immediately rushed over to comfort me,” Presley said. “My cousin, Ivy, was clearing her emails and caught this touching photo of their concern with my grief. I will miss Max tremendously. His story I will always hold dear to my heart.”

Naturally, fans poured into the comments section with love and condolences for the animal lover, many expressing their deepest sympathies and heartbreak for the loss.

“Animals should live longer than humans, they would make the world really better,” added another.

“So sorry , as we age it just seems all about loss,” wrote another fan.

“Awwh so sorry Priscilla, your precious dogs will be a comfort for you,” wrote another.

“I am so sorry I know how much you love the animals God bless you,” another fan added alongside a string of crying emojis.

“This is so very sad… my husband and I were literally just at Graceland yesterday and we wanted to see the horses but they were not out, we thought because it was too hot… how old was Max?? [By the way] we thoroughly enjoyed our day there seeing everything we could!” another wrote with three heart emojis.

While none of her immediate family members commented on the loss in the comments section, Presley surely found comfort from her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, who has been facing some of her own problems as of lately. Lisa Marie is in the middle of a long-running legal battle with her former business manager, Barry Siegel, hoping to stop his request for some financial records. Siegel is reportedly looking to find out exactly how much money Lisa Marie has left from the Elvis Presley inheritance. Lisa Marie is the only child of the late legendary singer.

Lisa Marie has had her fair share of money problems, and her mother is helping out with all she can offer. From their divorce settlement in 1973, Presley earned an outright cash payment awarded to her in the amount fo $725,000, in addition to spousal support, child support, 5 percent of Elvis’ new publishing companies and half the income from the sale of their Beverly Hills home.

In the years following their divorce and Elvis’ death in 1977, Presley became executor of the estate. According to reports, Graceland, her ex’s mansion, cost $500,000 a year in upkeep and expenses had dwindled the couple’s daughter, Lisa Marie’s inheritance to only $1 million. Worried about its future, Presley soon hired a CEO to transform the home into a tourist attraction in an effort to uphold Elvis’ legacy.

Soon after, Presley founded Elvis Presley Enterprises, turning his empire into a multimillion-dollar business.

Photo credit: Getty Images