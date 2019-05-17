Priscilla Presley Reacts to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Las Vegas Wedding Date on Her Anniversary With Elvis

Exactly 52 years before Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony after the Billboard Music Awards earlier this month, Elvis Presley married Priscilla Presley, who said it was a “sweet” move by the young stars.

“Very sweet. Really, really, very sweet,” Priscilla told Us Weekly at the Humane Society’s To The Rescue! Los Angeles gala on May 4 when asked if she was honored by their wedding date. “Yes, absolutely.”

Priscilla was later asked if she was watching Game of Thrones, which ends on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

“I know, that’s all I’ve been reading about right now is Game of Thrones and I’ve never watched it,” the 73-year-old said. “But now I have to watch it. I tried to watch it, but it’s so violent.”

Presley, who starred in Dallas and The Naked Gun, married Presley on May 1, 1967. They remained married until 1973.

As for Turner and Jonas, they tied the knot on May 1, 2019, in a surprise ceremony that was perfect for Vegas. The ceremony at Chapel L’Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel included a Presley impersonator officiating the nuptials. Dan + Shay performed their hit “Speechless” as Turner walked down the aisle, and Jonas’ brothers Nick and Kevin were in attendance.

The couple got engaged in 2017 hinted at marrying this year, but the Las Vegas ceremony still caught everyone off guard. They are reportedly planning to have a formal ceremony in Paris.

“Joe and Sophie are a couple that loves to have fun and live in the moment, and that’s exactly what getting hitched in Vegas was,” a source told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. “The couple does plan to have a more formal wedding with their family and friends, but this ceremony was just fun. Joe and Sophie are planning to get married in Paris later this year.”

While Turner’s run as Sansa Stark wraps up on Game of Thrones, she will also be seen in theaters in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, which opens on June 7.

Jonas and his brothers recently reunited, and are releasing their first studio album since 2009, Happiness Begins, on June 7.

Presley will next be seen in the Hallmark Channel’s Wedding at Graceland, which airs on June 1. She also made headlines this month for listing her ranch-style Brentwood, California home for $3.65 million, reports the Los Angeles Times. She bought the home in 1976 for $170,000 and her mother was the primary resident.

Photo credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images