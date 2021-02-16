Priscilla Presley Buys $4.8 Million California Penthouse

Priscilla Presley has added to her real estate portfolio, purchasing a $4.8 million penthouse in Los Angeles. The 3,242 square-foot condo resides in Le Parc, a gated complex of condos in L.A.'s Century City neighborhood, and features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

According to Dirt, Presley's new penthouse was built in 1979 but recently underwent a full interior renovation from KMNelson Design. The unit is now decorated in shades of pink, blue and white, with feminine touches like pink velvet couches and floral wallpaper. The listing describes the condo as an "Exquisite European contemporary penthouse," a motif achieved with a combination of antique furniture and modern accents.

The living room, which features two pink velvet couches and light pink walls, houses a stone fireplace and wet bar and is connected to a foyer. Off the living room, a formal dining room opens to a small balcony, and a den, done in shades of blue with pink silk curtains, has been set up as a screening room with an upgraded sound system and acoustics.

White oak hardwood floors run throughout the public areas of the home, including the all-white kitchen, which includes a breakfast nook under a crystal chandelier and top-of-the-line Wolf and SubZero appliances.

The three bedrooms all include renovated ensuite baths, and the master suite has another crystal chandelier while the master bath has a marble shower, bathtub, steam shower, dual vanities and a makeup station. The master closet is also done in blue and white and features mirrored doors on every storage space. See photos of Presley's new residence here.

The 75-year-old's purchase followed the sale of her Beverly Hills mansion, which she unloaded for $13 million in 2020. The Spanish-style home was built in 1951 and was renovated in 1994 and features seven bedrooms. It is unclear when Presley purchased the mansion and for how much, though it is speculated that she lived there for decades. Her new condo is considerably smaller than her previous living arrangements, and comes with a monthly HOA payment of $2,951.

The fee gives Presley access to amenities including two deeded parking spots, 24/7 guard-gated security, a communal swimming pool, tennis courts, and a clubhouse. A top-floor terrace with pool and garden views sits directly above her new penthouse.