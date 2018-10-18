Watch Pistol Annies Perform ‘Sugar Daddy’ at CMT Artists of the Year Ceremony

Pistol Annies kicked off the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony with an energetic performance of “Sugar Daddy.” The song is from their upcoming Interstate Gospel album, out Nov. 2.

“Sugar Daddy,” which says, “My sugar daddy’s got a pool in the back / Got a rifle in the rack of his Cadillac / Drivin’ me crazy / My sugar daddy’s got diamonds in his watch / Got a boat on the dock, ’cause a-why not? / I’m his lady / Give me some sugar daddy,” was written by trio members Miranda Lambert, Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe. One of 14 songs on their upcoming record, “Sugar Daddy” is one way the women get to show off the fiery side of their personalities.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“SUGAR DADDY. You get to see a little bit of our personalities in this song, and what we like in boys,” Pistol Annies shared on social media. “It’s fun to play with your sexuality and the power that you have as a woman.”

Lambert was honored at the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony, one of eight female artists recognized, including Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini and Loretta Lynn.

“I was so excited and proud when I saw this whole show was dedicated to these amazing women who have all inspired me,” Lambert said from stage. “I’m thrilled to celebrate how hard we work tonight, and how much we are a community as women and lift each other up and respect each other.”

“Not a day will go by that I don’t lift up and honor other women in this industry, and want to work with them and collaborate,” she continued. “And I hope they do the same. Because we have to be there for each other, and I feel that we are. It’s a small community and we’re all friends. So I appreciate CMT celebrating that tonight.”

Pistol Annies will play three shows, in Nashville, New York City and Los Angeles, in advance of the release of Interstate Gospel. A limited number of tickets are still available for the Nov. 7 Los Angeles show. Pre-order Interstate Gospel at PistolAnnies.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Rick Diamond