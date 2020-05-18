Pistol Annies Call ‘Interstate Gospel’ Grammy Nomination ‘Surreal’

When Pistol Annies sat down to write songs for their latest Interstate Gospel album, they were trying to be honest and authentic, not win any awards. So their Grammy nomination for Best Country Album for the record still feels a bit surreal, even as the ceremony is only a few weeks away.

“It feels kind of surreal, because we were just writing this record a little over a year and a half ago,” band member Ashley Monroe told The Tennessean. “We were just sitting a room, telling our stories and we wrote these songs. To see something that we respect as much as the Grammys notice that and notice these songs, it means a lot.”

The Pistol Annies, including Miranda Lambert and Angaleena Presley, attended Nashville’s annual pre-Grammy celebration on Tuesday, Jan. 7, with Lambert showing off their stunning looks on social media.

Lambert is also up for another Grammy Award as well, for Best Country Song, for the debut single from Wildcard, “It All Comes Out in the Wash.” Lambert wrote the song with the Love Junkies – Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose –– inspired in part by her own childhood.

“I had the title for a while written down in my phone,” Lambert recalled to Nash Country Daily. “We like to talk about girly things and things going on in life when we write together. I feel like the song is just kind of a mix of scenarios that all of us have either been a part of or seen or something that’s happened in all of our lives, and realizing that when you have something in your life that’s a little unclean at times or hurtful or a moment that you wish would pass, it does all pass and it all comes out in the wash.

“That’s something that all of our moms would say to us when we were little — let’s not worry about a stain,” she added. “I’m really proud of it. It’s a really fun song.”

Lambert is back at radio with “Bluebird,” which is already in the Top 40. The 2020 Grammy Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.