Pistol Annies Announce ‘Interstate Gospel’ Album

Pistol Annies are back! The trio, made up of Miranda Lambert, Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe, will release their third studio album, Interstate Gospel, on Nov. 2.

“Interstate Gospel,” the Pistol Annies shared on social media. “Out November 2nd. The best way to describe this record is that it sounds like 3 women came unleashed and told a bunch of truth. We didn’t hold back and we’re proud of it. #PistolAnniesAreBack.”

Pistol Annies announced the album first by mailing a postcard to members of their fan club. But the threesome have been hinting at new music for several months.

“Literally the other night I had a song that kind of just came out of the air to me, and I sent a verse and a chorus to the girls,” Lambert told The Highway’s Storme Warren in February. “I sent them half a song, and within three minutes, I had a whole song. They both sent me a verse back. And I was, ‘And, we’re back.’ We’re very much in the spirit of the Annies right now.”

In July, Presley revealed to The Boot that the album was completed.

“We just finished our third record. Two weeks ago,” Presley told The Boot. “So we don’t really have a release date, per se, yet, but the record is there.”

Fans who pre-order Interstate Gospel will receive a download of three tracks: “Interstate Gospel,” “Best Years of My Life” and “Got My Name Changed Back.”

Although a tour might not be feasible for a few months, until Presley, who is expecting a baby girl, gives birth to her new daughter early next year, the Pistol Annies have three concerts scheduled. The trio will perform at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Oct. 25, followed by The Town Hall in New York City on November 2, and The Novo in Los Angeles on November 7.

All of the songs on Interstate Gospel were written by all three band members, except “This Too Shall Pass,” which was written by Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley.

See a complete track list for Interstate Gospel below. More information, including details on their three shows, can be found at PistolAnnies.com.

Interstate Gospel Track List:

1. Interstate Prelude

2. Stop Drop and Roll One

3. Best Years of My Life

4. 5 Acres of Turnips

5. When I Was His Wife

6. Cheyenne

7. Got My Name Changed Back

8. Sugar Daddy

9. Leavers Lullaby

10. Milkman

11. Commissary

12. Masterpiece

13. Interstate Gospel

14. This Too Shall Pass

Photo credit: TRUE Public Relations/ Miller Mobley