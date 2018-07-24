Pistol Annies Announce Completion of Third Studio Record

The Pistol Annies have been teasing new music for awhile, but now they reveal that their third studio record is already finished. The trio, made up of Miranda Lambert, Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe, announce that the album is finished, and will hopefully soon be in the hands of their loyal fans.

“We just finished our third record. Two weeks ago,” Presley tells The Boot. “So we don’t really have a release date, per se, yet, but the record is there.”

Lambert is currently on the road co-headlining The Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town, where she brought along her Presley and Monroe as well.

“#TheBandwagonTour #GetOn” the Pistol Annies shared on social media, along with a picture of them performing on stage.

The Pistol Annies released Hell on Heels in 2011, followed by Annie Up in 2013, before taking a break to work on solo projects. But Lambert, whose latest Weight of These Wings album was released in 2016, previously disclosed that her next set of tunes might be a Pistol Annies project instead.

“Literally the other night I had a song that kind of just came out of the air to me, and I sent a verse and a chorus to the girls,” Lambert told The Highway’s Storme Warren. “I sent them half a song, and within three minutes, I had a whole song. They both sent me a verse back. And I was, ‘And, we’re back.’ We’re very much in the spirit of the Annies right now.”

Presley also disclosed that the Pistol Annies were very much back together earlier this year.

“We were at Miranda’s farm writing the other day, and I was like, ‘I hate you girls so much because I don’t want to write with anyone else,’” Presley recalled on the Children of Song podcast (quote via Fox News). “I think we wrote eight songs in two days.”

Lambert might be focused on the Pistol Annies later this year, but for now she is content on the road with LBT, where they join each other for several of their own hits, including Little Big Town‘s “Girl Crush” and Lambert’s “Tin Man.”

Lambert and Little Big Town are joined by Tenille Townes and the Turnpike Troubadours on The Bandwagon Tour, allowing Lambert to spend more time with her boyfriend, Evan Felker, lead singer of the Turnpike Troubadours. Dates for The Bandwagon Tour can be found at MirandaLambert.com.

Updates on the Pistol Annies album will be posted at PistolAnnies.com as available.

