Pistol Annies’ Angaleena Presley Expecting a Baby Girl

The Pistol Annies will be receiving another dose of girl power, as singer Angaleena Presley has revealed that she is expecting a daughter.

This will be the first child for Presley and husband Jordan Powell, with Presley already mom to 11-year-old son Jed.

“We both guessed boy. I had a gut feeling that it was a girl but remained in denial until the moment it was confirmed,” Presley shared with People. “We had a whole list of boy names but hadn’t really even scratched the surface on girl names.”

The group discovered the news by cutting into a cake, which ended up having a pink center. In a photo shared to Instagram, each family member wore a t-shirt emblazoned with a baby-related slogan on the day, with Presley helping her son cut the cake as Powell looked on.

“The moment we found out was glorious,” Presley shared. “We were surrounded by close friends and family and there was a literal gasp when big brother cut the cake and revealed that we were having a girl. The whole rest of the day was filled with talk of tea parties and frilly hand-me-downs.”

Presley’s pregnancy was revealed at a concert in Dallas in August, with Pistol Annies bandmate Miranda Lambert sharing the happy news.

“Since we’re at a hometown show and both of them are married to Texans, we wanted to share some big news with you,” Lambert said, motioning to Presley’s stomach. “See, one of us is drinking, one of us is smoking and one of us is not taking our pill! Holler Annie’s having a baby, everybody!”

One’s drinking, one’s smoking and one’s not taking the pill. Congrats @guitarleena!! 🤰 pic.twitter.com/UiGhSNPUwq — Pistol Annies (@PistolAnnies) August 13, 2018

While she waits for her daughter to arrive, Presley and her band will be releasing their third album, which Lambert told Time is due out this fall.

“We’re set for a fall release for a record,” Lambert shared. “I think it’s the best writing we’ve ever done. We’ve lived a lot of life since our last record. I think it’s three girls telling our story very bravely.”

Until then, Presley will be indulging in pregnancy cravings, which she told People are pretty specific, noting that she has been eating spaghetti “[for] every other meal (even for breakfast).”

“I also started craving this pizza in a box that my mom used to make when I was little,” she added. “I had to look up online where to get it and then I want to three different stores before I finally found it. I bought five of them and they’re already gone.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Rick Diamond