Pink Responds to Martina McBride’s AMAs Tweet

Although Pink wasn’t nominated for any American Music Awards at Sunday night’s televised celebration, it’s safe to say the awards ceremony wouldn’t have been the same without her.

Oh gosh I love you so much https://t.co/dsyTghbV98 — P!nk (@Pink) November 20, 2017

Not only did her reaction to Christina Aguilera’s Whitney Houston tribute go viral, but she also performed her new single while hanging off the side of a Los Angeles skyscraper.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Social media was in awe of the daredevil performance, but Pink discovered she has another famous fan (aside from Ellen DeGeneres, of course): Martina McBride.

The country singer gushed over Pink’s performance on Twitter Sunday night.

“I don’t even know what to say. Seriously beautiful and amazing performance. And she did that while delivering a perfect vocal. Damn,” McBride wrote.

Pink was ecstatic from the compliment from the county music queen, and responded to McBride: “Oh gosh I love you so much,” Pink wrote.

After seeing Pink’s reaction to Aguilera’s performance of a few Whitney Houston classics, including “I Will Always Love You,” some fans dragged Aguilera on social media, fueled by the fire that the two “Lady Marmalade” collaborators recently made up after a long-standing feud.

However, Pink quickly clarified her perplexed reaction and set social media straight, quoting a tweet from a fan that said the two women were friends again.

“Pink and [Aguilera] deaded their beef last year and have been FRIENDS since, respecting each other’s amazing talent as grown women. stop creating something out of nothing,” the fan wrote.

Pink then shared that tweet and said that the TV coverage should have shown the part where she was “in tears.”

“Yes. THIS. Christina f—ng killed it tonight for one of our favorite singers ever. This about Whitney, and I am in awe of Christina’s talent. Show the clip where I’m in tears, you negative Nancy’s,” she wrote.

“She’s so talented. And deep down I’ve had bad days too,” Pink said on Watch What Happens Live in October. “She’s a really sweet person. We made up on The Voice. I mean, it was funny, I laughed. … I hadn’t seen her in years and years and years. We became moms. We grew up. We hugged it out. It’s that simple. I feel so good about that.”

After her performance at the AMAs, Aguilera posted a video on Twitter sharing how honored she was to give Houston’s tribute.

“To the AMAs, to Whitney’s beautiful family, thank you so much for this incredible opportunity,” the singer said in the clip. “Thank you so much for making a little girl’s dream come true. I’ve had the time of my life and I hope I did you proud Whitney. Love you forever.”