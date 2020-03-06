Old Dominion Cancels Upcoming C2C Festival Performances Amid Coronavirus Threat

Old Dominion has become the latest musical act to rearrange their touring schedule amid the worldwide concern over the coronavirus, announcing on Friday, March 6 that they will be withdrawing from several upcoming performances scheduled as part of the C2C: Country to Country festival, which is scheduled to be held in Europe from March 13-15.

“After much consideration, we have decided to withdraw from our upcoming performances as part of the [Country 2 Country Festival] in Berlin, Amsterdam, Dublin, London, and Glasgow,” the group wrote in an Instagram post. “We are so sorry to disappoint our fans overseas; however, with the growing uncertainty and unpredictable nature of the virus that is spreading throughout the world, the safety and security of our entire team is the top priority.”

“We are forever grateful for every opportunity we get to witness just how far our music is reaching, and we will be back across the world as soon as we can,” their message continued. “Much love and thank you for your support. -Matthew, Trevor, Brad, Geoff & Whit.”

C2C announced that Old Dominion will be replaced by British country duo The Shires. The festival takes place in London, Glasgow and Dublin over three nights and this year features headliners Eric Church, Darius Rucker and Luke Combs. Other scheduled artists include Brett Young, Tanya Tucker, Charles Esten, The Cadillac Three, Runaway June, Old Crow Medicine Show, Jordan Davis and more.

Announcement 🚨 @theshiresuk will replace @OldDominion at C2C 2020, becoming the first UK artist to perform on the arena mainstage! Along with their classic tracks, fans will also get to hear songs from their awaited album, out 13th March 🎉 More info: https://t.co/laaj8idYCo pic.twitter.com/wgddC3qg7d — Country2Country (@C2Cfestival) March 6, 2020

Old Dominion is one of a number of artists who have canceled or postponed shows amid fear of the coronavirus. Mariah Carey, Avril Lavigne, Khalid, BTS, Green Day, Mabel and more have all recently announced edits to their touring schedules, citing the virus as a concern.

