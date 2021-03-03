Old Dominion, Scotty McCreery and More to Perform During Nashville Bombing Benefit Show

✖

After a number 9of buildings in downtown Nashville's Second Avenue neighborhood were severely damaged after a bombing in the area on Christmas Day 2020, several country artists are coming together to help rebuilding efforts. Old Dominion, Scotty McCreery, Ashley McBryde and Lee Brice are all scheduled to perform during the 2nd Ave Strong benefit, which will take place at the Wildhorse Saloon, Music Row reports. The two-hour show will air live on NewsChannel 5 on March 26.

"Giving back to the community speaks to the very heart of what we do every day through hospitality to our guests," said show producer Brian Schafer, general manager of the Wildhorse Saloon. "The fact that we can join with the music industry to help rebuild this incredible neighborhood of an eclectic blend of artists, business owners, and community leaders is humbling." The 2nd Ave Strong benefit will be hosted by the DISTRICT, Inc. and the Metro Historical Commission Foundation and will raise money for the Second Avenue Restoration and Preservation fund to support efforts to restore the Second Avenue neighborhood and the preservation of many of Nashville's architectural landmarks and historical contributions.

The event will also examine the role Second Avenue has played in Nashville's history and will include appearances by Nashville Mayor John Cooper and Governor Bill Lee as well as a tribute to heroic first responder law enforcement officers. The benefit is aiming to raise $2 million dollars towards the $10 million overall goal in supporting the immediate and long-term restoration and preservation of Second Avenue district.

The bombing damaged multiple businesses and residences in the area, leaving a number of people without their homes and possessions. One of those residents was musician Buck McCoy, who lived in an apartment that was destroyed. McCoy got an unexpected surprise from fellow artist Brad Paisley, one of multiple country artists who have shown their support after the incident. Paisley called McCoy to tell him he wanted to send him a new guitar, though the musician didn't believe him at first.

"He said, 'I know you want to get back to work, I know all your stuff is gone, but I want to send you one of my brand new guitars that I just had a prototype done of and I think if you get this guitar you're going to want to play again,'" McCoy told WTVF, sharing that the back of the signed guitar reads, "Twang on pal."