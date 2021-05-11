Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey Breaks Rib in Ladder Accident

✖

Old Dominion's Matt Ramsey gave fans a health update on Monday, sharing a selfie from the hospital and revealing that he had been injured in a ladder accident. Ramsey used the band's official Instagram account to share his photo, in which he was masked up and giving the camera a thumbs-up.

"How many OD members does it take to change a lightbulb?" he wrote alongside the snap. "Well, after a broken rib, collapsed lung, and various scrapes and bruises, I found out the answer is 'More than one.' Back home and recovering now with all the fun pills. Y’all be careful out there and get someone to hold your ladder." Ramsey received a number of well-wishes from fans in the comments as well as some friends including Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild, who wrote, "Oh no!! Glad you're ok." "Damn dude," added Brothers Osborne's TJ Osborne. "Can't catch a break."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Old Dominion (@olddominionmusic)

Last week, Old Dominion played a show in Key West with a surprise appearance from Kenny Chesney. The concert served as a warm-up for the group's The Band Behind the Curtain Tour, which kicks off on May 27 in Durant, Oklahoma. "We’ve been the band that plays the little side stage or whatever and its hard to wrap your head around the fact that that’s no, you are headlining the show and these people are coming to see you," Ramsey previously said in a statement, via The Country Daily.

"So every show is still a surprise to me and the guys actually make fun of me sometimes because I’m always like, 'Is there anyone here?' and they’re like, 'Yes man, there’s going to be a lot of people here,'" he laughed. "But we still have that sense that we want to prove ourselves to them and we want to make them come back and we want to make them feel like they get what they paid for or more than they paid for." See the group's full list of dates below.

May 27-28 — Durant, Okla.

June 11 — Forest City, Iowa *

June 19-20 — Mescalero, N.M.

July 3-5 — Gilford, N.H.

July 13 — Hammond, Ind.

July 15 — Eau Claire, Wisc. *

July 23 — Lake Tahoe, Nev.

July 30 — Tooele, Utah *

Aug. 5 — Sioux Falls, S.D. *

Aug. 6 — Davenport, Iowa *

Aug. 20 — Lynden, Wash.

Aug. 26 — Mill Spring, N.C.

Sept. 10 — Kissimmee, Fla. *

Sept. 26 — Puyallup, Wash.

Oct. 9-10 — Prior Lake, Minn.

Oct. 15 — Florence, Ariz. *

Oct. 29 — Doswell, Va.

Oct. 30 — Uncasville, Conn.

Nov. 5-6 — Las Vegas, Nev.

Nov. 12-13 — Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Nov. 18-29 — Canyonville, Ore.

Nov. 20-21 — Ridgefield, Wash.

Dec. 2-3 — St. Louis, Mo.

Dec. 10 — Hollywood, Fla.

Dec. 11-12 — St. Augustine, Fla.

* festival date