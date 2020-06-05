FGL Fest 2020 Canceled Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Florida Georgia Line's planned music festival FGL Fest has been canceled for the second time in three years, according to an announcement from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. FGL Fest was scheduled to take place on July 4 at the race track but officials announced this week that the upcoming Fourth of July NASCAR race weekend will run without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year's FGL Fest was set to feature Florida Georgia Line, Dustin Lynch, Riley Green and more.

"While we certainly worked diligently to run our events with spectators, we reached a point where we needed to make a final decision because the race weekend is less than a month away," Penske Entertainment Corp. President & CEO Mark Miles said in a statement. "Today it's not possible to be confident that Indianapolis will be at Stage 5 of the state's reopening plan by the Fourth of July weekend. We are extremely appreciative of the time and expertise Governor Holcomb, Mayor Hogsett and state and local public health officials have given us over the last few months. This was a collaborative process and a decision we’re all aligned with after thorough review of the situation. We remain committed to welcoming the world’s greatest fans to the Speedway for the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race in late August."

Fans who have purchased tickets to FGL Fest will have the option to receive credit to a future IMS event or a refund and will be contacted directly by IMS. In September 2018, the inaugural FGL Fest was canceled due to severe weather just hours before it was set to begin, but the show went in on in 2019. NASCAR officially returned to live races last month after holding virtual events during the first two months of the coronavirus pandemic.

While they won't be able to perform live for fans, FGL members Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley recently released a selection of new songs with their 6-Pack EP. The EP contains the duo's current single, "I Love My Country," as well as their Songland winner "Second Guessing" along with four other new tracks. The duo has also performed virtually for a number of television specials including this week's CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special. Hubbard and Kelley virtually teamed with their band to perform new song "U.S. Stronger," a patriotic message of unity.