Old Dominion Announces Summer Tour With Dustin Lynch and Carly Pearce

Old Dominion just officially announced their summer tour! The five-man band, fronted by Matthew Ramsey, will kick off the Canadian winter leg of their We Are Old Dominion Tour on Feb. 6 in Kennewick, Washington, with the newly-announced summer tour dates beginning on May 5 in Key West, Florida. Dustin Lynch and Carly Pearce will join Old Dominion on select dates on their summer dates, with Pearce, Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick joining the group on their winter dates.

“We are so excited for this line up!” Ramsey said in a statement. “We’ve had the pleasure of playing shows and making music with both Carly Pearce and Dustin Lynch for years now. Dustin brings the heat like no other, and it will be amazing to have a female act as strong as Carly out there with us!”

Pearce also spoke out about the invitation on social media, admitting she was eager to hit the road with two of her favorite acts in country music.

ahhhhhhh!!! We’re bringing the #weareolddominion tour to YOU this summer ⭐ I CAN’T WAIT to hit the road with @OldDominion and @dustinlynch! Check at all the dates at https://t.co/BiMPhTBTTV! pic.twitter.com/51HKSgZ84o — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) January 16, 2020

Pearce has more to look forward to in 2020 than just the big tour. The Kentucky native will also release her self-titled sophomore album, on Feb. 14. Instead of being with Old Dominion that night, Pearce is appropriately spending record release day, and Valentine’s Day, performing a show with her husband, Michael Ray, in St. Louis, Missouri.

See a list of the newly-announced dates below. Find a list of all of Old Dominion’s upcoming shows by visiting their website.

We Are Old Dominion Summer Tour Dates

May 05 – Key West Amphitheater – Key West, FL

May 14 – White Oak Amphitheatre – Greensboro, NC ^^*

May 15 – Volvo Car Stadium – Charleston, SC ^^*

May 20 – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater – Tuscaloosa, AL ^^*

May 21 – The Wharf Amphitheater – Orange Beach, AL ^^*

Jun 04 – Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row – Westbrook, ME ^^*

Jun 05 – CMAC – Canandaigua, NY ^^*

Jul 16 – The Greek Theatre – Berkeley, CA *

Jul 17 – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s – Stateline, NV

Jul 22 – Brandon Amphitheater – Brandon, MS ^^*

Jul 23 – Walmart AMP – Rogers, AR ^^*

Aug 20 – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park – Simpsonville, SC ^^*

Aug 21 – PNC Waterside Pavilion – Solomons, MD ^^*

^^ – Dustin Lynch

* – Carly Pearce

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer