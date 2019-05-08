Nicole Kidman Praises Keith Urban for CMT Music Awards Nominations

Nicole Kidman is praising her husband, Keith Urban, after he just received two CMT Music Awards nominations!

“Congrats my love, @keithurban on being nominated for the @cmtawards video of the year!” Kidman shared in her Instagram Story.

Urban is nominated for Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year, both for his “Coming Home” duet with Julia Michaels, on his 2018 Graffiti U album.

Urban just opened up about the double nominations, expressing his gratitude for the accolade.

“Hi everyone,” Urban began in the video, which he shared on all of his social media platforms. “It’s Keith here, in the studio. Just a quick, massive thank you – we just found out this morning that our video to the song ‘Coming Home’ was just nominated for two CMT Awards this morning. Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year.

“Julia Michaels, thank you so much!” he continued. “I loved doing this video with you. Andy Hines, thank you for shooting a kick-– video. I had such a good time doing this with you. These nominations are awesome. Thank you very much everybody. These nominations are awesome. Thank you very much everybody. We will see you at the CMT Music Awards very soon.”

Urban and Kidman have been married since 2006, and remain avid supporters of each other and their respective careers.

“I feel very blessed that I have the support of my family like I do,” Urban previously shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “It’s a beautiful thing having two artists, because we understand the passion and the responsibility of what we get to do. Very important.”

Urban feels fortunate to have Kidman, as well as their daughters, Sunday and Faith.

“To be married, have children, play music for a living – all I’ve ever wanted to do is play music and travel around like a troubadour and try to bring some light and joy [to the world],” Urban noted. “The fact that I get to do that every day is not lost on me.”

Urban just announced he would release a new single, “Well We Were,” on May 14. The song is from an upcoming album.

The 2019 CMT Music Awards will air live on CMT from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, June 5, at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Frazer Harrison