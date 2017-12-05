Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban List Rural Tennessee Retreat

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have listed their home just outside of Nashville for sale, and the couple stands to make a million dollar profit if their asking price is met. The couple bought the Franklin, Tennessee property back in 2007 in two separate parts, for a total of about 36 acres for $2.45 million. Now, they’re asking $3.45 million for the whole package.

The property is a thirty minute drive from Nashville. The main residence is a four-bedroom red brick house, with five bathrooms, a modern interior design and lots of natural light. The master suite on the top floor reportedly has its own sitting room and bathroom, and is well separated from the rest of the house for long-term guests. There’s also a large home gym on the bottom floor, along with an office space that opens directly into the yard.

The house stands in the middle of a sprawling open field, idyllic in all seasons. There’s a small cottage on the property, presumably intended for guests, family, or domestic staff of some kind. The huge swath of land is mostly wooded beyond the lawn itself, and would be a perfect place for an active family.

The rural retreat is just under 5,100 square feet — less than half that of the mansion Kidman and Urban own in Nashville itself. The couple bought their 12,000-square foot city home about a year after the Franklin property. On top of that, they own a place in Beverly Hills, a duplex in lower Manhattan and a few properties near Sydney, Australia.