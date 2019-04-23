Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Insist on Raising Their Children in the Church

Nicole Kidman and her husband, Keith Urban, are two superstars who draw attention wherever they go. But that doesn’t keep the celebrities from doing things that are important to them, including taking their two daughters Sunday and Faith, to church with them every week.

“A lot of my friends tease me,” Kidman confessed to Vanity Fair. “That’s how we are raising our children. Keith has his own beliefs but he comes, too. I had a very Catholic grandmother, and I was raised praying, so that had massive impact. I wouldn’t say it’s absolutism, there’s constant questioning — I’m a willful, feisty girl. For me it’s very important that I don’t have judgment. My dad would always say, ‘Tolerance is the most important thing.’”

The Big Little Lies star is a fan of everything her husband does professionally, but admits a particular fondness for the way he creates when he is at home with his family.

“I love that Keith is a guitar player and a singer, but his passion is guitar and writing music,” Kidman noted. “That’s what I’m around every day.”

The couple might attend church together, but one thing they don’t do is text! The actress previously revealed that she preferred hearing her husband’s voice to texting out a message.

“We call,” Kidman told Parade. “We’ve done this since the very beginning. The reason it started at the beginning was because I didn’t know how to text, and it just kind of worked for us. So now we don’t. We just do voice to voice or skin to skin, as we always say. We talk all the time and we FaceTime but we just don’t text because I feel like texting can be misrepresentative at times.

“I’ve had the thing where I reread texts and I’m like, ‘What does that mean?,’” she added, “and then read it to somebody and go ‘Can you interpret that?’ I don’t want that between my lover and I.”

The reigning CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year feels fortunate to be married to Kidman, and still get to do what he loves.

“To be married, have children, play music for a living – all I’ve ever wanted to do is play music and travel around like a troubadour and try to bring some light and joy [to the world],” said the singer “The fact that I get to do that every day is not lost on me.”

Photo Credit: Matrix/GC Images