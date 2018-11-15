Nicole Kidman Gushes About Keith Urban’s CMA Awards Win for Entertainer of the Year: ‘We Were So Shocked’

Keith Urban was awarded Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards on Wednesday night in Nashville, marking the 51-year-old’s second time taking home the honor.

Urban’s wife, Nicole Kidman, was on hand at the show to support her husband, the couple being their usual adorable selves as Urban got up to accept his award.

After the ceremony, Kidman used Instagram to further congratulate Urban, posting a Boomerang of herself holding the envelope announcing Urban as the night’s big winner.

“What a night!” she wrote. “We were so shocked. Congratulations baby. #CMAAwards.”

During his acceptance speech, Urban thanked Kidman, as well as their two daughters, Faith, 7, and Sunday, 10.

“Thank you so much,” he said. “Baby girl, I love you so much. I am shocked beyond shocked … Our girls at home, Faith and Munchkin, I love you, thank you for supporting Daddy and loving me through all that I do … you make it all worthwhile.”

He also teared up when speaking about his late father, who passed away in 2015 after battling cancer.

“I wish my dad was alive to see this, but I think he’s watching over me tonight,” Urban told the crowd. “I am very grateful to get to do what I do.”

During the show, the singer was also nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year, though those awards went to Chris Stapleton and Kacey Musgraves, respectively. Urban was previously named Entertainer of the Year in 2005 and this year went up against Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton and Kenny Chesney for the title.

In addition to picking up his trophy, Urban performed his single “Never Comin’ Down” during the broadcast.

After the show, Urban used social media to share his own thank you to fans, posting a video of himself in his kitchen taking in his big win.

“I just got home from the most epic CMA night,” he said. “I just wanna say ‘thank you’ to every person that voted, all the fans — you guys are phenomenal. You have no idea how much this award means to me…This means the world to me tonight.”

Kidman also made an appearance in the clip to give her husband a quick kiss on the cheek.

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer