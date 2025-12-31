‘New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash’ — Time, Channel and How to Watch for 2025/2026

New Year’s Eve in Music City is going to be epic. Deadline reports comedian Bert Kreischer and country music star Hardy will host the CBS special, New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, which will air live on the network and stream on Paramount+ on Wednesday, December 31st.

Haylee Baylee will correspond from New York City and count down with the East Coast at midnight ET for New York City’s ball drop. Both will keep the energy alive through midnight CT, doing the Music Note Drop — Nashville’s version of the NYE ball drop — from the Bicentennial Stage.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hardy is also set to hit the stage at Bicentennial Park in Nashville, alongside headliners Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, and Bailey Zimmerman, as well as gospel icon CeCe Winans and the Fisk Jubilee Singers. But that’s not all.

Over the course of five hours, attendees and viewers at home can expect performances by Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Rascal Flatts, Riley Green, Marcus King, Megan Moroney, Zach Top, Keith Urban, Gretchen Wilson and Stephen Wilson Jr. from various across the city. Comedian Dusty Slay, Entertainment Tonight‘s Cassie DiLaura, SiriusXM host Buzz Brainard and UFC champion Kayla Harrison will also make appearances. Dwight Yoakam and Marcus King will take the stage at Category 10, home of the official New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash watch party, with special guests Cody Alan and Caylee Hammack.

“You hear people say I’m honored and privileged to be working with a certain group of people but in this case, I am blown away that I’m allowed to work with these people. This lineup is insane,” Kreischer said in a statement about his upcoming hosting duties. “This event, which I was a very small part of last year, is so much fun. To be working with my buddy HARDY… it feels like I should be paying CBS to do this. I can’t wait. I hope I keep my shirt on, and I promise not to drink until the stroke of midnight, unless you want me to drink earlier.”

Hardy added, “Celebrating New Year’s in Music City is always a blast. It’s great to be back playing Nashville’s Big Bash and I’m stoked to co-host this year with one of the funniest dudes I know.”