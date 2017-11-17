Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Collaborative Album Arrives for New Music Friday

Happy Friday, country fans! Every week, we’re bringing you the best of country’s new releases from artists across the genre, and this Friday is a big one for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill fans.

Along with the power couple’s collaborative album, Chase Rice also released his highly-anticipated LP, and stars like Luke Bryan and Chris Stapleton shared new songs from their own upcoming projects.

Scroll through for the newest from some of country’s biggest stars.

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

Country’s biggest couple released their first collaborative album, The Rest of Our Life, and the pair’s new tracks are sure to have fans swooning. Featuring songs penned by Nashville powerhouses like Hillary Lindsey and Ashley Gorley as well as stars like Ed Sheeran and Meghan Trainor, the album serves the tribute to the pair’s love that fans have been waiting for.

Luke Bryan

Bryan is set to release his album, What Makes You Country, on Dec. 8, and the star has been releasing tracks from the LP in the lead-up to give fans a taste of what they can expect. His latest is “Hooked On It,” a song that pays tribute to growing up in a small town,

Chase Rice

After a lengthy delay, Chase Rice has finally released his fourth studio album, Lambs & Lions. The personal tracks showcase Rice’s songwriting, and fans are already loving the singer’s latest effort, which is a far cry from the bro-country style he became famous for earlier in his career.

Chris Stapleton

Stapleton has also been sharing tracks from his upcoming LP, From A Room: Volume 2, with his newest release, “Tryin’ To Untangle My Mind,” finding the singer letting his voice shine over a bluesy, slinky topline.

Gwen Sebastian

The former Voice contestant released her newest album, Once Upon A Time In The West: Act 1, and it’s a beautiful listen, full of the singer’s strong songwriting and gorgeous voice.

Hunter Hayes

Hunter Hayes is back with a new piece of his Pictures project, sharing a new song called “More,” which finds the 26-year-old seemingly in love as he tells a girl how much he loves her over a track full of energetic claps and bass stomps.

