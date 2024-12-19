Nashville’s Broadway Honky Tonk District Evacuated

A gas leak forced the closure of Nashville‘s iconic entertainment district on Dec. 16, disrupting operations along the city’s famous “Honky Tonk Highway” for over 10 hours. The Nashville Fire Department responded to the scene around 11 a.m., leading to the closure of Broadway between 4th and 5th Avenues. The affected area, typically bustling with tourists and music fans, required partial building evacuations as Piedmont Gas Company crews worked to identify and address the leak, reports WSMV.

The shutdown impacted a crucial section of Lower Broadway, an area renowned for its historic honky tonks and live music venues that operate from early morning until 3 a.m. This particular stretch is part of the four-block entertainment district that has launched the careers of numerous country music stars, including Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, and Taylor Swift.

The Nashville Department of Transportation announced the closure on social media, stating: “FULL ROAD CLOSURE: Broadway between 4th St and 5th St due to a gas leak. We will provide updates as the incident progresses.” While no injuries were reported, the incident affected access to several popular venues in an area that typically sees thousands of daily visitors.

The affected block houses some of Nashville’s most famous establishments, including iconic venues that have helped define the city’s music scene since the 1960s. On typical days, these venues offer live music without cover charges, contributing to Nashville’s reputation as one of America’s premier nightlife destinations.

This section of Broadway, officially designated as the Broadway Historic District or Honky Tonk Highway, was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980. The area serves as a vital part of Nashville’s tourism industry, with some establishments reportedly selling up to 11,000 beers during busy Saturday nights.

Today’s Broadway features dozens of establishments spread across its historic buildings, ranging from traditional honky tonks to modern multi-story entertainment complexes. Many venues are owned by country music stars, including Blake Shelton‘s Ole Red, Jason Aldean‘s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, and Miranda Lambert‘s Casa Rosa – the first establishment in the district owned by a female artist.

Emergency crews worked throughout the day to ensure the safety of the area before allowing normal operations to resume along the entertainment strip, which is crucial to Nashville’s booming leisure tourism sector. The district typically features live music seven days a week, with performances beginning as early as 10 a.m. and continuing until 3 a.m., making it a cornerstone of Nashville’s reputation as “Music City.”