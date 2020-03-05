Nashville Tornado: CMT, Country Music Artists Plot Telethon to Aid Recovery Efforts

As Nashville recovers from the deadly tornado that ravaged the city early Monday morning, the country music community is rallying to help those in need. CMT is teaming up with the American Red Cross and local NBC affiliate WSMV News 4 to air a telethon, with country music artists, local TV personalities and other volunteers all participating.

While a list of artists who will participate has yet to be announced, several country artists have spoken out already, offering support, including Chris Young, who revealed on social media that he was donating $50,000 to help those in need.

“My heart goes out to everyone who lost friends or family last night,” Young shared on social media, alongside a few photos of the destruction. “It’s devastating to see photos this morning of the city I call home. I don’t even recognize some of the locations it’s so bad… to help I’m donating $50,000 to the Music City Inc Foundation. If you want to help feel free to visit the site here https://www.visitmusiccity.com/nashvillestrong. #NashvilleStrong

Dolly Parton also spoke out shortly after the tornado passed, offering encouragement to anyone impacted by the storm.

“Well I’m here on the job today, because as they say, the show must go on,” Parton shared on social media. “But we had a lot of damage out in our area; I know a lot of Nashville was devastated with the storms. I just wanted all of you to know that we are all with you, and hope your family’s OK, and your property’s going to be able to get mended pretty soon, get your lives back on. I just wanted you to know you’re being thought of, and we love you.

“Sorry that it all happened to all of us, but we’re OK,” she added. “To those that really lost family members, I’m sorry about that, and our prayers are with you. I just wanted to shout out and say, ‘We’re with you.’”

The telethon will air from 4 to 7 p.m. CST, on WSMV as well as all CMT social media platforms. In addition, all proceeds from a CMT Country Gives Back t-shirt (available for purchase here) will go directly to the American Red Cross Southern Tornado and Flood Relief Program.

