Nashville Tornado: Bobby Bones Asks for Prayers for the City Following Devastation

As Nashville continues to assess the damage from the deadly tornado that tore through the city, Bobby Bones spoke out, assuring fans that he and his team are OK, and asking for prayers for those affected by the devastation.

For all reaching out asking if the show is ok… everyone with our team is safe in Nashville. Thank you for reaching out and caring. There are a lot of people who aren’t in our area though so please keep your prayers out for them. ❤️ — Bobby Bones Show (@bobbybonesshow) March 3, 2020

“For all reaching out asking if the show is ok… everyone with our team is safe in Nashville,” Bones tweeted. “Thank you for reaching out and caring. There are a lot of people who aren’t in our area though so please keep your prayers out for them.”

Reba McEntire posted a similar message on social media, admitting her heart was broken for the beloved city she calls home.

“I would just encourage everybody to hug their loved ones and thank the first responders who are out tonight doing an incredible job,” he also stated. “They’ve rehearsed for this and we’re glad that they have.”

My heart, thoughts and prayers go out to everyone in the Nashville area affected by the tornado last night. Even if the tornado didn’t hit our personal space, we are all affected because we are Nashvillians. My heart… https://t.co/S6dpfGfgg1 — Reba (@reba) March 3, 2020

The storm claimed 10 lives and destroyed more than 40 buildings, as it tore through Music City in the middle of the night. More than 30 rescue workers were also injured during their recovery efforts. One of the buildings destroyed was the popular Nashville music club, The Basement East.

“A tornado skipped across the county,” Nashville Mayor John Cooper told the Tennessean newspaper while visiting an emergency shelter early Tuesday. “You do have people at the hospital, and frankly there have been fatalities.”

Schools in Metro Nashville are closed for the day, as are several businesses, to allow officials time to both assess the extensive damage and clear debris. A donation site has been set up for those wishing to help Nashville residents who lost their homes as a result of the storms. More information can be found here.

Photo Credit: Getty / Gary Miller