Morgan Wallen Suffers Embarrassing Fall During Concert

Morgan Wallen brushed off a clumsy fall on stage during his show in Louisville, Kentucky, on April 20. A TikTok user shared a video of the country star performing his 2020 collaboration with Diplo, "Heartless," at the KFC Yum Center when the fog clouds his vision, causing him to trip and fall. After quickly getting up, he stumbles once more. In an attempt to make light of the situation, Wallen smiles at fans in the front row and makes a funny grimace. The country star's third studio album, One Thing at a Time, was released in March, and it is currently holding on to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart for the sixth week. Among the last male acts to reach No. 1 in their first four weeks was Wallen, whose own Dangerous spent 10 weeks on top from Jan. 23, 2021, to March 27, 2021.

The album's biggest hit, "Last Night," holds a Hot 100 spot for a third consecutive week, as well as the Hot Country Songs chart for a tenth week. "This record represents the last few years of my life, the highs and the lows," the singer said in a January press release. "It also brings together the musical influences that have shaped me as an artist – country, alternative and hip-hop." He added, "There are 36 songs on this album because we just kept exploring with fresh lyrics, music and production ideas, and these are the songs that felt right to me. It was a blast to create, and I was so grateful to be back in the studio to lay this out for my fans." As part of his One Thing at a Time tour, his Louisville concert marked his second U.S. stop.

Wallen faced widespread criticism after being caught on camera using the N-word in a recording his Nashville neighbors took and passed along to TMZ in February 2021. In an official statement, he apologized for using the N-word to describe one of his drunk friends and expressed embarrassment. "I'm embarrassed and sorry," he said at the time. "I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. "I want to sincerely apologize for using the word," he added. "I promise to do better." In addition, Wallen was suspended from CMT and hundreds of radio stations nationwide at the time.