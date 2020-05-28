Morgan Wallen Jokes About Mug Shot After Public Intoxication Arrest

Morgan Wallen's mug shot began circulating this week after he was arrested on Saturday night outside a Nashville bar, and the singer poked a little fun at the situation on his Instagram Story on Wednesday. Wallen posted a selfie in which he was wearing a white t-shirt and a black baseball cap, grinning at the camera in an attempt to get fans to forget about another photo they may have seen of him recently. "Just wanted another pic out there that's not my mugshot [laughing out loud]," he wrote.

(Photo: Instagram / Morgan Wallen)

The 27-year-old's mug shot was first released by Metro Nashville Police and soon shared by a number of local news outlets including WKRN. Wallen also joked about his arrest on Sunday when he shared a photo of himself with Kid Rock, whose bar, Kid Rock's Honky Tonk, was the establishment Wallen was asked to leave before he was arrested. "Fresh Out," the "Chasin' You" singer captioned a photo of the two together. "out on bail," Diplo commented.

Wallen was arrested on public intoxication and disorderly conduct charges after being ejected from Kid Rock's Honky Tonk by security guards after exhibiting disorderly behavior and kicking glass items inside. Officers say that the Tennessee native was given multiple opportunities to walk away from the scene with his friends, but he refused and got into numerous verbal altercations with passersby. Police reported that Wallen had a strong odor of alcohol and he was arrested due to being intoxicated in public, unable to take care of himself, in the reasonable likelihood the offense would continue. The singer is scheduled to appear in court in July. On Sunday, Wallen issued an apology on Twitter, writing that he and his friends were "horse-playing with each other." He also thanked local law enforcement for "doing their job with class."

Thank you to the local authorities for being so professional and doing their job with class. Love y’all — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) May 24, 2020

"Y’all have been so positive and encouraging to me the last few days," he added on Wednesday. "I just wanted to say it’s not going unnoticed. I appreciate ya more than you probably even know. There’s always gonna be haters. But my southern baptist raising takes me straight to John 8:7 . Love y’all."