Morgan Wallen Gives ‘If I Know Me’ Album Details

Morgan Wallen first made waves on the country music scene with his song “Up Down,” featuring Florida Georgia Line, and the newcomer is now set to release an album of his own.

Wallen revealed that he will be launching his debut album, If I Know Me, on April 27, sharing the news the same day he joined Florida Georgia Line on stage during their downtown Nashville show to perform “Up Down” with the superstar duo.

“I moved to town three years ago and have gotten to write with some of the best songwriters and artists in Nashville,” Wallen said in a press release. “I’m ready for people to hear this album and get to know what I’m all about. There are songs that have made the journey with me and I’m just really proud to be putting If I Know Me out there.”

Wallen entered the music scene in 2014 with an appearance on The Voice, joining Adam Levine’s team before being eliminated in the playoff round. From there, the Sneedville, Tennessee native moved to Nashville, where he signed with Big Loud Records and began writing and recording.

In 2016, he released his first single, “The Way I Talk,” and an EP, releasing “Up Down” in October of 2017. During that time, he’s been on the road, even opening for Florida Georgia Line on select dates of their Dig Your Roots Tour.

If I Know Me will be produced by Joey Moi and can be pre-ordered starting April 13. More details about the album, including the track listing, will be announced soon.

Wallen is currently on the road on his Up Down Tour and will play multiple festivals this summer including Stagecoach, CMA Fest, and Carolina Country Music Fest. He will also open for Luke Bryan on Bryan’s What Makes You Country Tour for multiple dates during the summer.

Photo Credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com