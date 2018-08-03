Morgan Evans Surprises Kelsea Ballerini on Tour

Morgan Evans isn’t about to let a long travel day get in the way of having time with his wife, Kelsea Ballerini. The “Kiss Somebody” singer recently had an unexpected day off, and instead of using it to get some much-needed rest, he decided to surprise Ballerini, who was on the road in Nevada with Keith Urban.

“Our managers were really the only ones in on the surprise,” Evans tells Taste of Country. “I worked out a way to fly to Reno and then take the longest Uber ride ever to Tahoe.”

Evans found his wife taking a nap on her bus, and quietly woke her up.

“I tapped her on the shoulder, and at first I think she was a little mad that someone had woken her up,” recalls Evans with a laugh. “But yeah, she was totally surprised that it was me.”

The couple got engaged in December of 2016, tying the knot one year later. Since then, they haven’t had much time together, but the lovebirds are taking it all in stride.

“It’s been all sorts of craziness since getting married in December last year,” Evans admits. “But we knew that this year, there just wouldn’t be a lot of free time available in light of both of our schedules.”

Thankfully, although Evans will spend the fall on the road with Chris Young, and Ballerini will continue her tour with Urban, there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

“I want to say we finish touring on the same day in December,” says Evans. “Time goes by so fast. It will be nice to make a point of just going somewhere where we can just be.”

Evans and Ballerini met when they hosted the CMC Awards in Evans’ native Australia, and sparks quickly flew.

“We hit it off pretty quickly,” Evans tells PopCulture.com. “She’s awesome. Who doesn’t love Kelsea though? I’m so lucky to be married to her.”

Evans and Ballerini are both successful songwriters, but they have yet to collaborate on a tune.

“We haven’t written together,” Evans concedes. “We play music together a lot at home. She’ll pick up a guitar and start playing, and I’ll play along, or the other way around. But the writing worlds haven’t collided. Maybe one day we will and the time will be right. Creativity is something you can’t force, so we’ll see.”

Find a list of all of Evans’ upcoming shows at MorganEvansMusic.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jeff Kravitz