Morgan Evans to Perform ‘Kiss Somebody’ on ‘The Bachelorette’

Morgan Evans will perform his hit “Kiss Somebody” on the TV show, The Bachelorette. The episode will air Monday night, July 2, at 8:00 PM ET on ABC.

Apparently Evans’ wife, Kelsea Ballerini, is a fan of the series, prompting a humorous Twitter exchange between the two.

“Soooo, I’m gonna be playing Kiss Somebody on @BacheloretteABC this Monday!” writes Evans.

Ballerini responds, “Does this mean you’ll watch it with me? FINALLY?!”

Evans replies, “I’m scared to watch. It’s so addictive.”

“It’s a date,” says Ballerini. “I’ll bring the popcorn.”

Evans and Ballerini show off their love story in the video for Evans’ latest single, “Day Drunk,” from his upcoming new album. The song was inspired by Evans’ plans to surprise Ballerini for her birthday.

“She had come home from being on the road and I had this elaborate day planned out for the birthday,” Evans tells ETonline.com. “She got home and I was like, ‘Oh, are you ready? Let’s do all these things.’ And she was like, ‘Can we just shut the front door and maybe just open a bottle of champagne and start there?’ And that’s all we did and it ended up being an awesome day.”

“Day Drunk” might have been inspired by Ballerini, but “Kiss Somebody” certainly wasn’t. That song, written by Evans along with Chris DeStefano and Josh Osborne, was inspired by a friend of Evans’, who was struggling to get over a relationship.

“It was inspired by a mate of mine, actually,” Evans tells Nash Country Daily. “I used to stay with him in Nashville before I moved here, and he went through this really rough break-up, and he was devastated. And, I was with him through that period, and I went back to Australia.

“A year and a half later, I came back and he was still devastated over this situation,” continues the singer. “And, I was like, ‘Dude! You need to kiss somebody!’ And so, the lyrics kind of go, ‘Sometimes you’ve got to drink about somebody / Sometimes you’ve got to cry and miss somebody / Sometimes you’ve got to kiss somebody.’”

Evans might be singing on The Bachelorette, but he has no interest in entering the dating pool. The 34-year-old wed Ballerini last December, although he knew soon after he met Ballerini, when they co-hosted the CMC Music Awards in his native Australia, that she was the one.

“We hit it off pretty quickly,” Evans tells PopCulture.com. “She’s awesome. Who doesn’t love Kelsea though? I’m so lucky to be married to her.”

