Miranda Lambert Wins CMA Award for Music Video of the Year for 'Bluebird'

✖

Miranda Lambert is officially a CMA Award winner this year, taking home the trophy for Music Video of the Year for her recent single "Bluebird." This brings Lambert's career CMA Awards wins to 14, continuing her reign as the most-awarded female artist in the show's history.

"Bluebird" was the second single from Lambert's 2019 album, Wildcard, and topped the charts earlier this year. The music video, directed by Trey Fanjoy, depicts Lambert sitting in a golden cage in the middle of a theater, the singer dressed in blue as the cage spun. Those clips are interspersed with shots of a bluebird in its own cage, which it is freed from at the end of the video.

"Well what a great way to start #CMAawards day!!" Lambert wrote on Instagram on Wednesday morning. "Bluebird won @CMA Music Video of the Year! Thank you @iamtreyfanjoy for bringing this one to life. See y’all later tonight for the show!"

Lambert was nominated for a total of seven CMA Awards this year, including the night's top honor, Entertainer of the Year. She's up against Eric Church, Luke Combs, Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood in the category.

"I voiced my opinion last year, and I still feel that same way but I'm glad to be in company with her and with all the entertainers," Lambert recently told New York’s Country 94.7, referencing her 2019 Instagram post expressing her support for Underwood to win the trophy during last year's show. "I think the lineup actually looks really, really good... I think it looks deserved."

With 55 career nominations, Lambert is the most-nominated female artist in CMA Awards history, and along with her win total, those numbers put her in the ranks of some of country music's all-time greats like George Strait and Alan Jackson.

"It's crazy, I don't really process it sometimes," she said. "The moments I do process it, I am just thankful and grateful, but it also makes me want to work harder... want to just stay in the game and want to be a part of this Nashville family. Because it's important, it's my life's work. But music's also my hobby and my passion. So really it's kind of what I've given my whole life to, so to have it be recognized is nice and it's validating and it's also a fire that you need."

The 2020 CMA Awards air Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.