Miranda Lambert Backs Carrie Underwood for CMA Entertainer of the Year

The 2019 CMA Awards will take place on Nov. 13, and like always, the most coveted prize is the award for Entertainer of the Year. This year’s nominees are Garth Brooks, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban, and three-time nominee Miranda Lambert has shared her pick for the winner.

In a post on Instagram on Monday, Lambert praised each of the five nominees, though she revealed that her choice for this year’s CMA EOTY is Underwood, highlighting the Oklahoma native’s current tour, her voice, her values and more.

“Carrie- The Entertainer Of The Year,” she wrote alongside a pair of photos of the two women performing their duet, “Somethin’ Bad.” “Because… Currently being on tour with all female artists, I’ve been thinking a lot about all the work that goes into what we do. The most amazing job in the world. But it ain’t for the faint of heart. @carrieunderwood is on an all female tour too. The Cry Pretty Tour 360. She put out her first single in 2005 and from then on country music was changed for good. That iconic voice has been classin’ up our stages, charts and televisions for a decade and a half. The Voice. The legs. The songs. The brand. The mom. The wife. The okie. The Jesus lover. The blonde bombshell that is Carrie.”

“She blows me away every time I hear her sing,” Lambert continued. “She never wavers in who she is or what she stands for. She has stayed true & pushed herself to be better. If you have never heard her sing ‘How Great Thou Art’ do yourself a favor and listen. I have her back in this picture and I’ll always have her back. So for the sake of sequins, spanx and spray tans, take it home! You Carrie the torch! #Carrieon #EOTY.”

Lambert also expressed her admiration for the rest of this year’s nominees, starting with Urban.

“Keith- a friend and a hero of mine,” the Texas native shared. “He took me on tour in 2005. The first big tour I ever got to be part of. He believed in me when I was a baby artist and I will be forever grateful.”

Of Brooks, she wrote, “Garth – In Pieces. My first cassette tape I bought with my own money from doing chores. My first concert, Texas stadium 1993. The beginning of a twinkle in my eye. It was life changing.”

“Eric -one of the best songwriters of all time in my opinion. He turns a phrase like no other. I’ve had the pleasure of writing with him and he is someone that will push say something in a different way,” she shared of Church, before turning to Stapleton. “Chris- the kind of voice & songwriting that makes you want to quit, and work harder. A sound that can’t be beat. Period.”

