Miranda Lambert’s Wildcard Charity Auction Raises More Than $100,000 for MuttNation

Country music superstar Miranda Lambert just raised a ton of money for a worthwhile cause – her own MuttNation Foundation! The “It All Comes Out in the Wash” singer hosted an eBay for Charity auction, posting some of her own items, such as a black and silver cuff bracelet with crossed pistols with angel wings, autographed Idyllwind boots that Lambert previously wore, as well as a hand-written framed lyric of “Bluebird,” from her latest Wildcard album. The auction raised a total of $105,166.79 for MuttNation.

“I know it was just Thanksgiving, but it already feels like Christmas,” Lambert said in a statement. “It just means so much that we’re able to help so many more rescues and shelter pets, especially at this time of year” Lambert said. “I’m incredibly grateful to my fans for making this auction such a great success. It almost makes me want to clean out my closet more often!”

On the recent Giving Tuesday, the outspoken animal lover asked her fans to pledge to volunteer at local shelters, making her case on social media, along with a couple photos of her beloved pets.

“Volunteering is one of my favorite ways to help animal shelters, so for [Giving Tuesday, MuttNation] and I are asking you to join us in signing a pledge to volunteer!” Lambert posted. “When you sign the pledge and complete your volunteer day, your shelter will be entered to win a $1,000 grant!!”

Lambert started MuttNation with her mother, Bev, in 2009 and is as passionate about helping animals as she is about her music career.

“We have our hand in everything,” Lambert told PopCulture.com. “The Fill the Red Wagon is at the shows in the markets that I play in. People bring supplies for shelters, donations of any kind, dog food, blankets, toys. And it’s really cool because it benefits the local shelter in that town and I get to meet the shelter people. People are always like, ‘How can I help if I can’t donate?’ Basically it’s getting involved in your local shelters in your own community.

“Volunteering your time is priceless, really,” she continued. “Giving the dogs human contact time really increases their chances of adoption.”

To pledge to volunteer, or to make a donation, visit the MuttNation Foundation website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Leah Puttkammer