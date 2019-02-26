Miranda Lambert Wants Everyone to ‘Mind Their Own Business’ After Surprise Wedding

Miranda Lambert is speaking out about her surprise wedding to new husband, Brendan McLoughlin. The couple was spotted after landing in New York City on a flight from Nashville, where they were likely returning so McLoughlin could resume his job as a New York City police officer.

As reported by Inside Edition, the couple was stopped while heading to a car after leaving the airport, but were decidedly not in the mood for conversation.

“If I say something, will you leave, please?” Lambert began. “The world should mind their own f—ing business.”

Lambert and McLoughlin were reportedly treated to a champagne toast upon boarding their flight from Nashville, while seated in first class. The flight was likely one of many the couple will take, since their relationship will have to be long-distance, since Lambert owns a 400-acre estate in Nashville, and her husband’s job requires him to live in New York City.

Lambert surprised fans by announcing she had tied the knot with McLoughlin, sharing the good news on Feb. 16.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news,” Lambert revealed. “I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for…. me,” Lambert wrote, along with the hashtag “the one” and a heart emoji.

Lambert recently made her first public appearance since her Jan. 26 wedding to McLoughlin. The Texas native returned to the stage at a Dierks Bentley concert in Nashville to perform a medley of country classics with Bentley and Keith Urban, including Hank Williams’ “Your Cheatin’ Heart,” Merle Haggard’s “The Bottle Let Me Down,” Loretta Lynn’s “Blue Kentucky Girl” and the Dixie Chicks’ “Cowboy Take Me Away.”

Lambert’s next scheduled performance is at Loretta Lynn’s All-Star Birthday Celebration, where Lambert will likely perform by herself and alongside Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe as part of Pistol Annies. The singer might be spending most of her time in the Big Apple, since she currently only has seven concerts scheduled throughout the year.

Her new husband might not be the only thing Lambert celebrates this year. She is also nominated for an ACM Award for Female Vocalist of the Year, a title she has claimed every year since 2009.

The 2019 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

