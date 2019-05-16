Miranda Lambert Urges Fans to Join MuttNation March in New Video

Miranda Lambert is returning once again to CMA Fest, not only to perform, but to lead the MuttNation March, held on June 6. With the event only a few weeks away, the singer is urging her fans to participate, both in Nashville and from the comfort of their own homes.

“Hey y’all, it’s Miranda,” Lambert said in a video shared on social media. “I just wanted to remind everybody that Thursday, June 6, we’re kicking off CMA Fest with our Mutt March. We did it in 2017 and it was a huge turnout; we had over a thousand people marching for the mutts. So I’m encouraging everybody to make it bigger and better this year.

“It’s just raising awareness and funds for shelter pets and adoptable animals,” she continued. “You can register at MuttNation.com, and if you can’t be there, we also have a virtual march going on. So, check out MuttNation.com, come and join me, and save all the doggies. See y’all there.”

Lambert previously announced she was bringing the MuttNation March back to CMA Fest, in honor of the tenth anniversary of the worthwhile cause.

“This year is [Muttnation}’s 10th Anniversary and we’re bringing back the [Mutt Nation March] presented by [Tractor Supply] to kick-off [CMA Fest] and Celebrate,” Lambert captioned the video, which showed footage of the previous event. “The more people that march, the more dogs we can help! Register at MuttNation.com.”

Lambert and her mother, Beverly, began MuttNation in 2009, to help promote animal adoption, support local shelters, and assist in times of natural disasters, among other things.

“Music and rescue animals are the two driving forces in my life and I’m so fortunate that the success I’ve had with my music allows me to help shelter animals more than I dreamed possible,” Lambert recently said about MuttNation. “Just in this past year alone, we helped 1,776 shelter pets find their forever homes.”

In addition to leading the MuttNation March, Lambert will also perform during CMA Fest, both as a solo act and alongside Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley, as part of the Pistol Annies trio. A complete CMA Fest schedule can be found at CMAFest.com.

Register for the MuttNation March by visiting MuttNation.com.

