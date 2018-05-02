Teary-Eyed Wife of Miranda Lambert’s New Beau Speaks out With Photo and Message

Staci Nelson, the wife of Miranda Lambert‘s rumored boyfriend, Turnpike Troubadours singer Evan Felker, is speaking out. And boy is this going to send a wave through the country music community.

Nelson posted a picture of herself on social media, saying, “PSA: If Staci Felker can make it through this week, so can you.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Nelson recently filed for divorce from Felker, after only a year and a half of marriage. The Turnpike Troubadours joined Lambert for several dates on her Livin’ Like Hippies Tour this year.

Following Lambert’s divorce from Blake Shelton in 2015, Lambert began dating Anderson East. The couple dated for a little more than two years, before breaking up sometime in early 2018. Although neither Lambert nor East publicly confirmed the break-up, Lambert did admit in a concert in Knoxville that she was “

“I make it my mission every single time I step on the stage that no matter what, no matter where I am, I want to make you feel everything you could possibly feel,” Lambert said during a show in early March.

“I want you to feel sad, mad, happy and nostalgic and really pissed sometimes. That’s my favorite. And part of feelings is also heartbreak, unfortunately,” she continued.” But fortunately for me, I can use it for my art or whatever. I like to write sad songs. I like to listen to sad songs, so I want to sing y’all one.”

Neither Lambert nor Felker has spoken out publicly about their relationship, but Lambert’s ex, Shelton, seemed to reference it when he posted a cryptic tweet, saying “”Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up,” he wrote. “But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!!”

Lambert’s personal life might be tabloid fodder, but her professional life is better than ever. The singer just became the most-awarded artist in history, breaking Brooks & Dunn’s recod with 32 trophies, including her ninth win for Female Vocalist of the Year.

“I just always try to live in the moment I’m in, and then make myself better, and try to be better every other time,” Lambert said. “I try to reinvent and try to be a better writer, and a better singer, and a better performer, and just a better person all round, I guess, and so I don’t dwell on any of the past.”

Lambert will kick off her co-headlining The Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town on July 12. Dates are available on her website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/stacifelker