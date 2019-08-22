Miranda Lambert Gets Sweet Kiss From ‘Hot Date’ Brendan McLoughlin at ACM Honors

Miranda Lambert was awarded the the ACM Gene Weed Milestone award at the ACM Honors in Nashville on Wednesday, Aug. 21, with the singer attending the event alongside husband Brendan McLoughlin and receiving a sweet kiss from him.

On Thursday, the Texas native used Instagram to reminisce on the evening, posting a slideshow including a photo of herself and McLoughlin on the red carpet, a shot of her and Urban singing on stage and a quick video of McLoughlin giving his wife a kiss on the cheek.

“Thank you [ACM Awards] for an awesome night,” Lambert wrote. “I love the country music family and Nashville with all my heart. [Keith Urban] thank you for singing with me and inspiring me for so many years. Forever a fan! And to my hot date thanks for joining me on this crazy cool journey!”

The 35-year-old also added a series of emojis thanking her styling team and one thanking her date, who she dubbed, #HotCop.

Lambert and McLoughlin have attended multiple awards shows since they tied the knot earlier this year, though they also enjoy spending time at home. On Aug. 4, Lambert posted a video of her husband cooking her friend chicken, captioning the clip with a lyric from her new song “Locomotive.”

“I’m sweet tea sippin’ on the front porch sittin’ while my hubby fries chicken and I’m pickin’ these straaangs,” she wrote.

“Locomotive” is one of multiple tracks Lambert has shared from her upcoming album Wildcard, which will be released on Nov. 1 and was partially inspired by the star’s life in New York City with McLoughlin.

“Everything I’ve ever lived through is in my music,” she recently told Entertainment Weekly. “Thirty-four had some bumps. Every year has some bumps. The way that I say it is how I feel about it, and how I actually treat it. I don’t live in the moment that’s not good [for me]. Somehow, I just move forward.”

“There’s a common theme in this record and it’s like ‘When something gets bad, you can get out of it and move forward and be better,’” she added. “Feeling it in the moment is okay too, just taking it in and saying ‘I’m gonna learn from this, next.’ I’ve done that. At 35 so far, I’ve lived a lot of life and I’ve written it all down.”

