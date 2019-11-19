Miranda Lambert Speaks out on Taking All Guys out on Wildcard Tour: ‘Gotta Keep It Interesting’

When Miranda Lambert launched her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour, which wraps up this week, she made headlines for taking a rotating list of all females out on the road with her. Lambert will enjoy several weeks off before she kicks off her Wildcard Tour in early 2020, where she is taking Cody Johnson and LANCO, as well as the Randy Rogers Band and Parker McCollum on select dates. In other words, her opening acts for the Wildcard Tour are all men.

“I am excited because this whole tour was all females, and the next tour is all guys,” Lambert told CMT. “Gotta keep it interesting.”

All but LANCO are from Lambert’s native Texas, which is part of why she invited them to join her on the road, even if that decision wasn’t entirely intentional.

“I guess I was feeling a little bit nostalgic and I might attribute that to one thing which is the song ‘Tequilas Does,’” she said of one of the tracks from her recent Wildcard record. “Because it’s kind of got me reminiscing about where I started. When I sing it every night, it puts me right back on the stage at Gruene Hall. I love that emotion, so I think I got a little nostalgic, so I’ve got all these Texans on the road with me.”

Both Johnson and LANCO were hand-picked by Lambert, based on the kind of music they deliver on stage.

“[Johnson] is just country and I love country music, like stone-cold country,” explained Lambert. “And then LANCO, I saw at a festival in Canada last summer. I watched their show, it was in the afternoon, and it was just so energetic.”

Lambert will likely be side-stage before each show, watching both opening acts warm the crowd up for her.

“I want to be inspired every night,” Lambert acknowledged. “I watch every one of my openers almost every night and I want to have to go out there and bring my A-game.”

Wildcard is an eclectic mix of songs and influences, but it’s “Tequila Does” that feels most like home to Lambert.

“It just is country. And country music makes me happy,” Lambert previously stated. “No matter how rock or edgy or scorned you can get, when you come back to a country song, with a steel guitar, it makes my soul feel like its on fire. It’s my roots. It’s what I loved the most about the music that I grew up on, and that’s why I like making that kind of music.”

