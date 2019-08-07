Miranda Lambert Speaks out About Partnership With MuttNation and Tractor Supply

Miranda Lambert is speaking out about the newly-announced partnership between MuttNation and Tractor Supply. The Texas native shared a video on social media celebrating the new collaboration, along with a few photos of her adorable dogs using some of the exclusive new products.

“We’re so excited to be partnering with Tractor Supply to have the toys, collars and leashes – this whole beautiful MuttNation line is such a match. Bellamy loves it too.,” Lambert said, referring to one of her dogs. “We’re just really pumped because I feel like it’s the perfect way to get the word out there more, and in a perfect store for it.

“This is our 10-year anniversary,” she continued. “I feel like we’ve done so much and we’ve grown on some levels. But I know that we could be so much bigger. We just need people to get involved. My goal is to get as many dogs adopted from shelters as possible, get more volunteers engaging in their local communities, and just raising awareness for ‘Don’t Shop. Adopt.’”

Lambert also praised the partnership in her comment alongside the Instagram post.

“So excited to announce that the [Mutt Nation] Fueled by Miranda Lambert pet line is now going to be available exclusively at [Tractor Supply]!” Lambert gushed. “We’ve got some brand new beds in stores now and the whole line will be out this fall! All of my proceeds benefit #MuttNationFoundation. [heart emoji] #LoveAShelterPet

Lambert previously applauded Tractor Supply for their involvement in supporting her MuttNation Foundation.

“Tractor Supply has always been my go-to place for all of my animal supplies, and it’s the perfect home for our new MuttNation line of dog beds, toys and supplies,” Lambert said in a statement. “It’s amazing to be able to kick off this new partnership with so many dog adoptions.

“The number of mutts that will find loving homes from events in nearly 1,800 Tractor Supply Stores, and the number of lives that will be better as a result – it’s just the best feeling in the world,” she added. “I’m so proud to know that MuttNation will be a part of that.”

The “It All Comes Out in the Wash” singer is getting ready to launch her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour, and release a new album, but she still makes her work with MuttNation a priority.

“We have our hand in everything,” Lambert told PopCulture.com. “The Fill the Red Wagon is at the shows in the markets that I play in. People bring supplies for shelters, donations of any kind, dog food, blankets, toys. And it’s really cool because it benefits the local shelter in that town and I get to meet the shelter people. People are always like, ‘How can I help if I can’t donate?’ Basically it’s getting involved in your local shelters in your own community.

“Volunteering your time is priceless, really,” she continued. “Giving the dogs human contact time really increases their chances of adoption.”

