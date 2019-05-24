Miranda Lambert Shows off Puppies, Husband Brendan McLoughlin With New Photo

It’s no secret that Miranda Lambert is a serious animal lover, with the singer mom to a number of pets of her own, from dogs to horses and more. She also founded MuttNation Foundation, which encourages pet adoption, pet health and education.

On Thursday, Lambert used Instagram to show off two new additions to MuttNation, sharing that she’ll be bringing the pups to CMA Fest in Nashville in two weeks to hopefully find them a forever home.

“Meet Smoke and Bandit! They showed up at the farm last week and we’re bringing them to #CMAFest to get adopted,” she wrote. “No vacancy in our Mutt Motel! #FarmLife.”

On June 6, the first day of CMA Fest, MuttNation will host its annual MuttNation March, which winds through downtown Nashville and helps raise awareness about shelter pet adoption.

Lambert’s post also included a second photo that was a solo shot of the two pups, while a third saw Lambert’s husband, NYPD officer, Brendan McLoughlin, holding Smoke and Bandit and smiling.

The post is only the second time Lambert has featured her husband on her Instagram account since announcing their marriage in February, and the two generally keep a low profile in public. They did step out together to attend the ACM Awards in May, and fans are likely hoping McLoughlin will accompany his wife to the CMT Awards in Nashville on June 5.

Lambert and McLoughlin married in January in Tennessee, with the Texas native announcing their union in February. They met in New York City in November 2018 and have since been seen together several times in the Big Apple.

Last week, the couple was spotted leaving their Manhattan apartment, with Lambert in denim jacket, black leggings, black t-shirt and pink hat while her husband wore a pink t-shirt and jeans. The couple now splits their time between New York City and Tennessee.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life,” the singer captioned her announcement post. “And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jason Kempin/ACMA2019