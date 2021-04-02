✖

Miranda Lambert is sharing a new take on her current single "Settling Down," releasing an acoustic version of the song on Friday, April 2. A new video shows Lambert performing the song with a microphone and an acoustic guitar, and the acoustic version has also been released to streaming services.

Lambert wrote "Settling Down" with Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby, and the song discusses the singer's on-the-road ways and ponders whether staying in one place is worth it. "That's a title that I had written sitting in the passenger seat of the bus because I was thinking like, 'I miss home, but I'm really glad to be on the road,'" she told Kelleigh Bannen on Essentials Radio on Apple Music. "It's always this thing. Girls with, or people with that gypsy spirit inside of them, it's like you can't quite nail it down."

The Texas native added that her mom always tells her, "You're a wild child and a homing pigeon." "She would say, 'You have both,'" Lambert shared. "It's a very confusing thing to have both, but I'm very nesty but I also need to go….I do love to be home and I have a farm. That's where I've been hanging out, but I don't feel complete without the music in my life and without the road and without the people and the band and the comradery. I just need it and that's a good thing. That's a good place to be."

"Settling Down" originally appeared on Lambert's 2019 album Wildcard and was released as the project's third single in September. In October, she released a music video, filmed on the singer's Tennessee farm and starring husband Brendan McLoughlin as her love interest. "I've never had a video in 18 years in the business with a love interest, and so it's kinda funny that my husband's my first one," Lambert told New York’s Country 94.7.

"I'm like, 'You're cute, you're here, and you're free, so get the camera," she joked. "It was fun; he did such a great job. And our little dog is in it, and our ponies. It's at my magical-happy place an hour away from Nashville." Lambert added that her farm was "a safe place" to shoot the video and that everyone involved had tested negative for COVID-19 and wore masks. "It's really special to me," she said.