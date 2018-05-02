Miranda Lambert: I Am Not a Homewrecker

Miranda Lambert is reportedly upset about the narrative surrounding her new relationship with Evan Felker, disputing claims that she came in between him and his wife.

Lambert, 34, began seeing Felker some time in the last several months. He and his band, the Turnpike Troubadours, have been opening for Lambert on her Livin’ Like Hippies tour since February. Unfortunately for their burgeoning romance, Felker is married, and judging by the divorce proceedings, Felker’s wife, Staci Nelson, has a clear idea of who instigated the break-up.

Lambert is reportedly upset about being labelled a “homewrecker,” especially since it’s becoming a reputation for her. She has come between married couples before, but according to a report by Hollywood Life, she says that this time is different.

“Miranda definitely doesn’t like being in the spotlight like this, having her love life scrutinized and analysed is her idea of hell, but she realizes it’s part and parcel of being famous,” an insider told the outlet. “Miranda thinks it’s unfortunate that Evan’s ex is making a public show out of their breakup, and implying she’s a homewrecker, because, she insists, that’s not the case at all.”

Nelson has not kept her heartbreak to herself, posting a selfie with the caption “PSA: If Staci Felker can make it through this week, so can you” on her Instagram Story. In a video posted by a friend, she can also be seen rocking out to Carrie Underwood’s song “Before He Cheats.”

“I hope he does,” Nelson says ominously in the clip.

To top it all off, Nelson is going after Felker in their divorce proceedings, filing a separate petition for divorce where she claimed that he had abandoned her.

“Petitioner alleges that a state of complete and irreconcilable incompatibility has arisen between the parties, by virtue of Respondent’s abandonment of Petitioner, which has completely destroyed the legitimate aims of the marriage and rendered its continuation impossible,” read Nelson’s filing.

In his response, filed a full month later, Felker denied abandoning his wife. However, sources told Radar Online that Lambert was the main reason Felker was seeking a divorce.

“Evan wants the divorce for his new life and so he can be with Miranda,” an insider said. “Evan wants to be with Miranda and he didn’t want to be married with his wife anymore. He wanted the divorce first. Staci had no choice but to go through with it. They had been together for about five years or so, including the time they were married.”

The sourced added that Felker “is in love with Miranda and Miranda loves him too.”