Miranda Lambert’s Rose Named in Her Honor Supports MuttNation

Miranda Lambert has even another way for fans to support her MuttNation Foundation – by buying a rose in her name!

Thanks @HomeDepot for helping @MuttNation spread the love for shelter pets by supporting @CertifiedRoses‘ Miranda Lambert Rose! Proceeds from the each sale of the rose benefit @MuttNation Foundation. pic.twitter.com/xusgINWhis — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) April 25, 2019

“Thanks [Home Depot] for helping [MuttNation] spread the love for shelter pets by supporting [Certified Roses’] Miranda Lambert Rose!” Lambert shared on social media, along with a photo of the gorgeous hot pink flower. “Proceeds from the each sale of the rose benefit [MuttNation] Foundation.

According to Home Depot’s website, the Miranda Lambert rose “displays bountiful blossoms that can reach more than five inches in diameter and radiate a profound rose and fruit scent. Petals are saturated with an intense mauve pink and its foliage is a complementary rich gray-green.”

Lambert just announced that she would be bringing her MuttNation Foundation back to CMA Fest, for the tenth year in a row.

“This year is [MuttNation’s] 10th Anniversary and we’re bringing back the #MuttNationMarch presented by [Tractor Supply] to kick-off [CMA Fest] and Celebrate,” Lambert captioned the video, which showed footage of last year’s event. “The more people that march, the more dogs we can help! Register at MuttNation.com.”

The Texas native is passionate about rescuing animals, almost as passionate as she is about her music career.

“Singing about country music is definitely my passion, but I get to combine my passions this week,” Lambert said when announcing her return to CMA Fest. “I just believe in it 100 percent, and I will put whatever I have behind it.”

Lambert started MuttNation in 2009 with her mother, Beverly, to help promote adoption of animals, as well as assist in times of natural disasters and other areas as needed. It’s a cause she will continue to stand behind.

“Music and rescue animals are the two driving forces in my life and I’m so fortunate that the success I’ve had with my music allows me to help shelter animals more than I dreamed possible,” Lambert recently said of MuttNation. “Just in this past year alone, we helped 1,776 shelter pets find their forever homes.”

Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM