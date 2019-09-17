Miranda Lambert Calls Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour ‘Refreshing’ After Opening Weekend

Miranda Lambert is opening up about her opening weekend on her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour, calling the first two nights “refreshing” in a new post on social media. Lambert was joined for the two shows by Caylee Hammack, one of several opening acts for the tour, along with Pistol Annies, who will be with Lambert for the entire tour.

“Night 1 & 2 of the Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour were awesome,” Lambert shared on Instagram, along with a series of photos of the shows. “This is one of my favorite tours I have ever done. From the new set, to the new music, to the rhinestones and fringe, it’s just refreshing and fun. It feels good to be happy and doing what I love most with people I love.

“Thanks to everyone [Mohegan Sun] for helping us kick it off right!” she added. “See y’all next weekend in MI, OH, and KY!”

To celebrate the tour launch, Lambert dropped “Fooled Around and Fell in Love,” on Sept. 13, the same day that the tour kicked off. The song, a collaboration with all of her opening acts, was a way for Lambert to highlight the talent of not only Hammack and Pistol Annies, but Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Elle King and Tenille Townes, who are also taking their turns opening for Lambert on tour as well.

“The women on the [Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars] Tour can sing their a—es off,” Lambert boasted when releasing the song. “There’s something crazy about seeing these artists with a new fire in their eyes. It reignites your own flame. So excited to watch them every night on tour and can’t wait to kick this thing off tonight.”

The Texas native intentionally chose acts that she wanted to watch and spend time with as well, and believed their talents deserved to be recognized.

“The Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour is all females,” Lambert told Woman’s Day. “I get to go watch these girls every night and get inspired and try to go kill it after I watch a full show of girls who killed it. It’s such a driving force to lift each other up and push each other.”

