Miranda Lambert Releases ‘It All Comes Out in the Wash’ Official Video

It’s here, Miranda Lambert fans! The singer just dropped the official video for “It All Comes Out in the Wash,” the debut single from her upcoming Wildcard album.

The video shows Lambert dressed in retro clothes, complete with an orange bandana on her head, a flowered shirt and big sunglasses, driving around in a big white classic SUV in the mud.

Lambert previously opened up about the video, reveling in the fact that she got to film a video and enjoy time with her gal pals at the same time.

“This music video is about coming clean,” Lambert told Entertainment Tonight, while filming the video. “We finally got to go off roading today and get a lil’ dirty with my girlfriends, which was really fun!”

Lambert co-wrote “It All Comes Out in the Wash” with the Love Junkies, the songwriting trio made up of Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose.

“I had the title for a while written down in my phone,” Lambert told Nash Country Daily. “We like to talk about girly things and things going on in life when we write together. I feel like the song is just kind of a mix of scenarios that all of us have either been a part of or seen or something that’s happened in all of our lives, and realizing that when you have something in your life that’s a little unclean at times or hurtful or a moment that you wish would pass, it does all pass and it all comes out in the wash.

“That’s something that all of our moms would say to us when we were little — let’s not worry about a stain,” she added. “I’m really proud of it. It’s a really fun song.”

“It All Comes Out in the Wash” is just one of several songs from Wildcard that Lambert is excited to share with her fans.

“It’s fun!” boasted the Texas native. “I’m finishing the record right now and it’s just high energy — it’s fun lyrics, it’s clever, it’s a lot of girl anthems.”

Lambert just received her 48th CMA Awards nomination, for Female Vocalist of the Year, a category she has won a total of seven times, most recently in 2017. The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Taylor Hill